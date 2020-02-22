Tanice lauds Caribbean men
Singer Tanice Morrison has done quite a few ballads in her time, but wanted something different than the run-of-the-mill 'I love you' song for her latest venture.
On My Caribbean Boy, she hails the regional man — from superstars to the unheralded who does the nine-to-five job.
Released in December, My Caribbean Boy is produced by Demar “Demzy” Gayle of the Raging Fyah band.
According to Morrison, “Fans were asking for more love songs and I also felt compelled to write a song to celebrate the 'good men', so to speak. I think men are always projected in a negative light and those who are trying to make it right are being overshadowed by that notion,” she said.
My Caribbean Boy is bolstered by a video showing the dynamism and success of sportsmen like track legend Usain Bolt, and cricket stars Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo. There is ample space for the less-famous who toil daily to take care of their families.
“I am sure some women would agree that not all men are 'cut from the same fabric' and deserves to celebrated and respected, as long as they treat women with the same level of respect,” Morrison stated.
Morrison has been recording since the late 1990s, releasing a number of singles and one album, No Limitations. She has also toured as a harmony singer with Richie Spice and Dwight Pinkney.
Working at both ends of the stage, she said, has made her a better singer.
“Touring as a harmony singer has been beneficial in that, I've had first-hand experience of performing in front of a large audience from diverse cultural backgrounds,” Morrison noted. “It also helped to build my confidence while performing on stage. In addition, I got a glimpse of what it is like in making back-to-back performances in different cities/towns every night.”
Howard Campbell
