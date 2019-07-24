Tanium hails August Town peace

On-the-rise deejay Tanium is praising August Town residents for their united stance against gang warfare, which has claimed several lives in the community.

“Right now, the violence is at an ease. The community members have united against the gun violence and put a stop to it. This is a kind of community self-empowerment because they were overwhelmed by the negatives, and they stick out and say: 'It have to ease',” Tanium told the Jamaica Observer.

According to police reports, six persons were killed in August Town since the start of the year, including three murders in two separate incidents on New Year's Day.

The end of hostilities has occurred just in time for the month-long celebrations of the August Town Emancipation Birthday, commemorating 181 years since the St Andrew community was officially established.

“The August Town celebrations start on August 1 and ends on August 31. There is a big event on August 6, and I will be performing on the show and mi love the peace that a gwaan right now. It's a great look,” he said.

August 6 is Bedward Day at the Bedward Temple in the community.

In the meantime, Tanium is getting a buzz, with his recently released single Up Now.

“The song is hot in the streets. The whole ah the uptown garrisons dem a sing it. People ah feel the vibes of the song and now that the video is out, trouble de de, nutten soft, nutten normal,” Tanium said.

Up Now is the first single from his soon-to-be-released extended (EP) for Tyme Dem Records. The official video, shot by Richie Bakez & Davyfreshh, was released earlier this week.

Tanium (given name Tyrone Daley) was born in Westmoreland but relocated to Tavern in Kingston. He represented Papine High in football at the Pepsi, Colts, and Manning Cup level.

He recorded his first single, Yes Man, for the label, Tyme Dem Records, in 2017.

“Right now, mi ah come fi take my place in dancehall and show the world what I have to offer,” he said.