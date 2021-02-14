Tanya Stephens collaborates with Edi Fitzroy

The events, which have unfolded globally due to the coronavirus pandemic, have not gone unnoticed by entertainers. System is Burning , a track which pairs singer Tanya Stephens with the vocals of Edi Fitzroy, speaks to the events of the past year.

The track, released last Friday, was produced by Transdub Massiv which comprises electronic duo MT Floyd (Kingston based) and DJ Fflood (based in Paris). It bears the DubShot/Brand New Machine imprint.

“The song is universally relevant especially at a time when confidences are so low. Those we employ as custodians of our affairs have repeatedly proven themselves untrustworthy and its important for us to have audible voices expressing our displeasure,” Stephens explained in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

“I feel honoured to be on the track with Edi Fitzroy. This is a proud entry in my diary. Not only was I happy to be on, but the concept is right up my alley so I was excited,” she added.

Aside from System is Burning, Stephens has new music in the pipeline.

“In 2020 I released one song per day during the month of April. It is my intention to do it again this year in collaboration with Junior Tads. He and I along with some of the baddest musicians are in the process of creating that project right now,” Stephens shared.

Stephens's large catalogue of hits include It's a Pity, These Streets, Goggle and her breakout hit Yuh Nuh Ready Fi Dis Yet.

The later Edi Fitzroy was a roots reggae singer best known for songs like The Gun, Easy Ride and Princess Black. He died in 2017 at the age of 61.