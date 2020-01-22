Tarrus shares his B L E M
Tarrus Riley continues promotion of his EP, B L E M , with a five-week tour of the United States starting on February 6.
The opening date is at Arcata Theater Lounge in Arcata, California. His next three dates are also in the Golden State — in Berkley, Sacramento and Long Beach. The latter is for the One Love Festival.
Most of Riley's shows are at clubs. They include long-standing reggae venues like Wild Hare (February 21) in Chicago, and Toads Place in New Haven, Connecticut, where his trek closes on March 1.
Accompanied by his Blak Soil band, Riley will also perform in Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Toronto.
B L E M (Blending Life's Experiences Musically) was released in June last year. It hears Riley experimenting with different sounds; it contains collaborations with Stonebwoy (G Y A L), Lila Ike (Dangerous Waters) and Just Love (with Nia V).
TOUR DATES
February 6 Arcata, CA — Arcata Theater Lounge
February 7 Berkley, CA — The UC Theatre
February 8 Sacremento, CA — Goldfield Trading Post
February 9 Long Beach, CA — One Love Festival
February 15 Dallas, TX —Gas Monkey Live
February 16 Houston, TX — Warehouse Live
February 19 Olathe, KS — Club Mayor Lounge
February 20 St Louis, MO — The Ready Room
February 21 Chicago, IL — Wild Hare
February 22 Toronto, ONT — Rebel
February 25 Philadelphia, PA —The Foundry
February 26 Washington, DC — Howard Theater
February 27 New York, NY — Sony Theater
February 28 Boston, MA — William Reed Auditorium
February 29 Kingston, RI — Ocean Mist
March 1 New Haven, CT — Toads Place
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy