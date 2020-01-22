Tarrus shares his B L E M

Tarrus Riley continues promotion of his EP, B L E M , with a five-week tour of the United States starting on February 6.

The opening date is at Arcata Theater Lounge in Arcata, California. His next three dates are also in the Golden State — in Berkley, Sacramento and Long Beach. The latter is for the One Love Festival.

Most of Riley's shows are at clubs. They include long-standing reggae venues like Wild Hare (February 21) in Chicago, and Toads Place in New Haven, Connecticut, where his trek closes on March 1.

Accompanied by his Blak Soil band, Riley will also perform in Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Toronto.

B L E M (Blending Life's Experiences Musically) was released in June last year. It hears Riley experimenting with different sounds; it contains collaborations with Stonebwoy (G Y A L), Lila Ike (Dangerous Waters) and Just Love (with Nia V).

TOUR DATES

February 6 Arcata, CA — Arcata Theater Lounge

February 7 Berkley, CA — The UC Theatre

February 8 Sacremento, CA — Goldfield Trading Post

February 9 Long Beach, CA — One Love Festival

February 15 Dallas, TX —Gas Monkey Live

February 16 Houston, TX — Warehouse Live

February 19 Olathe, KS — Club Mayor Lounge

February 20 St Louis, MO — The Ready Room

February 21 Chicago, IL — Wild Hare

February 22 Toronto, ONT — Rebel

February 25 Philadelphia, PA —The Foundry

February 26 Washington, DC — Howard Theater

February 27 New York, NY — Sony Theater

February 28 Boston, MA — William Reed Auditorium

February 29 Kingston, RI — Ocean Mist

March 1 New Haven, CT — Toads Place