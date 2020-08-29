Tarrus shares healing
Healing, the latest project from singer Tarrus Riley, was released yesterday via Jukeboxx Productions/Zojak World Wide.
The 12-track set is the first major album since 2014's Love Situation.
“I did a lot of self reflecting, like the world is doing,” said the singer. “What I had to do to not panic, and keep my sanity, is to express myself. Not all of it is inspired by COVID-19. This project is about life itself: a soundtrack for our lives now, and maybe what is to be our lives.”
Co-produced by Shane Brown and veteran sax man Dean Fraser, along with Riley, Healing features acts including Shenseea, Konshens, Dexta Daps, Teejay and Rvssian.
Bassist Glen Browne, guitarist Mitchum “Khan” Chin, and drummer Kirk Bennett also contributed to the set.
The set's tracklisting includes: The Week/Weak; Healing; Family Tree; Blessings; TIME (Together In Moments Everlasting); Great Equalizer ft Dean Fraser; Babylon Warfare ft Teejay and Fraser; Lighter ft Shenseea and Rvssian; Poor Immigrants ft Shane Brown; Connect Again ft Konshens; and My Fire ft Dexta Daps.
The song Remember Me features his children Akilah-Joy, Tsehai and Mekiem.
The reggae singer feels the title track is pertinent for today's realities, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I'm asking a question everybody wants to know,” said Riley.
“We need healing right now -- the healing of our health, financial healing. My father is a singer and my mother is a nurse. I am them together and I make healing music,” he continued.
The son of rocksteady and reggae singer Jimmy Riley, Tarrus rose to prominence in 2006 with his smash hit She's Royal. Over the years, the singer has consistently produced hits such as Good Girl Gone Bad, a duet with Konshens, Parables and Never Leave I.
His Powerful (with Major Lazer) was a global hit song. His other songs include Gimmie Likkle One Drop, To the Limit, Lion Paw and a cover of John Legend's Stay With You.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy