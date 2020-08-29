Tarrus shares healing

Healing, the latest project from singer Tarrus Riley, was released yesterday via Jukeboxx Productions/Zojak World Wide.

The 12-track set is the first major album since 2014's Love Situation.

“I did a lot of self reflecting, like the world is doing,” said the singer. “What I had to do to not panic, and keep my sanity, is to express myself. Not all of it is inspired by COVID-19. This project is about life itself: a soundtrack for our lives now, and maybe what is to be our lives.”

Co-produced by Shane Brown and veteran sax man Dean Fraser, along with Riley, Healing features acts including Shenseea, Konshens, Dexta Daps, Teejay and Rvssian.

Bassist Glen Browne, guitarist Mitchum “Khan” Chin, and drummer Kirk Bennett also contributed to the set.

The set's tracklisting includes: The Week/Weak; Healing; Family Tree; Blessings; TIME (Together In Moments Everlasting); Great Equalizer ft Dean Fraser; Babylon Warfare ft Teejay and Fraser; Lighter ft Shenseea and Rvssian; Poor Immigrants ft Shane Brown; Connect Again ft Konshens; and My Fire ft Dexta Daps.

The song Remember Me features his children Akilah-Joy, Tsehai and Mekiem.

The reggae singer feels the title track is pertinent for today's realities, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I'm asking a question everybody wants to know,” said Riley.

“We need healing right now -- the healing of our health, financial healing. My father is a singer and my mother is a nurse. I am them together and I make healing music,” he continued.

The son of rocksteady and reggae singer Jimmy Riley, Tarrus rose to prominence in 2006 with his smash hit She's Royal. Over the years, the singer has consistently produced hits such as Good Girl Gone Bad, a duet with Konshens, Parables and Never Leave I.

His Powerful (with Major Lazer) was a global hit song. His other songs include Gimmie Likkle One Drop, To the Limit, Lion Paw and a cover of John Legend's Stay With You.