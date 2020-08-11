Tasha T warns social media users

Tasha T is urging social media users to be more careful about the content they post with her latest single SMH (Social Media Hype).

The singjay said sharing personal information online could have serious repercussions.

“I think that people need to be more conscious about the way they use social media. It's just not wise to put all your personal information out there for the whole wide world to see. A lot of times people post stuff without even thinking what's coming next. People can use what you post to track your movements and hurt you. Not to mention, there are many cyber bullies and trolls harassing people online,” said Tasha T.

She added, “Social media itself is not harmful. What's harmful is the way that some people use it. As with everything in life there's an upside and downside to using social media. You just have to understand how to use it in a way that doesn't bring harm to you or to other persons.”

SMH (Social Media Hype) is co-produced by the singjay and Sidney Mills. It was released on March 20 on the RasVibe Records and SPI Music labels, and is available on all leading music platforms.

“I'm pleased with the response the song it is getting. I'm thankful to all the DJs who are playing it all over the world. I plan to keep the momentum going by releasing a lyric video online. I also plan to shoot a music video soon as well,” she said.

Tasha T is known for songs such as Bed Of Fire, Beautiful World and Fire In Me.