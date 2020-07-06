Tasjay flows with the rhythm
In the days when he went to dances, Tasjay James Smith remembers rocking to the groove of live rhythms like Dennis Brown's Have You Ever Been In Love . Two years ago, the music producer revisited its beat for a project that became the Outta Jamaica Riddim album.
The 16-song compilation was released in May by Tasjay Productions, the Toronto, Canada-based company Smith has operated since 2003.
Smith approached Sly and Robbie ̶ who produced Have You Ever Been In Love in 1981 ̶ to put a fresh spin on the rhythm. They did so in tandem with the Firehouse Crew's Paul “Wrong Move” Crossdale on keyboards and guitars and Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger as engineer.
“Mi always love Dennis Brown, from ever since, an' mi love dis riddim from mi a little youth. Is a groovy riddim, as yuh hear it yuh want to move...real rub-a-dub,” Smith told the Jamaica Observer.
With Pottinger's assistance, Smith recruited Anthony B ( Rock Steady) and Luciano ( New Sheriff) to record for O utta Jamaica Riddim. He brought in long-time collaborators Rad Dixon, Horace Martin, and Patcha Blacks who recorded Keep The Children Safe, Awake Jah Jah Children, and Magnet to Steel, respectively.
Born in Manchester, Smith was a regular at dances in the 1980's. Oftentimes, he attended with aspiring artistes who made it big a decade later including Garnet Silk, Tony Rebel, Everton Blender, Uton Green, and Kulcha Knox.
A Toronto resident for nearly 30 years, Smith started Tasjay Productions in 2003 to celebrate the birth of his son, Tasjay junior. The label has released songs, albums, and EPs by Dixon, Martin, Patcha Blacks, and Kulcha Knox.
Have You Ever Been in Love was inspired by Lady Lady Lady, a big hit for American soul singer Barbara Acklin. It is one of several classic songs Sly and Robbie produced with Brown for their Taxi label. Others include Sitting and Watching, Revolution and Hold on to What You've Got.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy