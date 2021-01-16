Tasjay scores with Outta Jamaica Riddim
PRODUCER Tasjay James Smith is basking in the success of his Outta Jamaica Riddim compilation, released earlier this year.
The album features songs from artistes such as Luciano, Anthony B, Little Hero, Rad Dixon and Patcha Blacks.
“This is my biggest project since I began producing and I'm grateful to everyone who has helped to make it such a great success — including the fans, the artistes, the engineers, my family and the DJs who are playing the songs all around the world,” said Smith.
The hard-working producer says he's going to use the success of the Outta Jamaica Riddim album as a platform to build his career.
“This project has put Tasjay Productions in the spotlight; I plan to capitalise on that by continuing to put out good productions. I want my label's name to be synonymous with good music,” he said.
Smith said his next project will have several big-name reggae acts.
“At this point I really don't want to say much about my next project but I'm working on something big for next year. This project will include songs from some of the biggest names in the business,” said the producer.
