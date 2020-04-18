Tasjay Smith carving out his niche
TASJAY Productions' CEO, 17-year-old Tasjay James Smith, is aiming to be a driving force for Jamaican reggae music.
One of the latest offerings comes from Rad Dixon, who is signed to the label.
“We released Horace Martin's Arise album in March. In April, we also dropped Rad Dixon's Change EP which has five new tracks with an exciting kind of reggae vibes which is also now on all online platforms,” Smith told the Jamaica Observer.
Currently a grade 11 student at the Saltfleet District High in Ontario, Canada. The formally trained clarinet player, taught himself the keyboards and how to build computerised reggae/dancehall rhythms.
“I listen to all the reggae greats like Marley, Dennis Brown, Bob Andy and we are trying to build a label with independent artistes who can push for black self-determination and social justice all over the world, that's what reggae is all about,” he said.
He is working on a various-artistes album project.
“The project will feature the likes of Anthony B, Lucio, Little Hero and label artiste Rad Dixon,” the teenager, who was born in New York to Jamaican parents, said.
The album, which will be co-produced by Delroy 'Fatta' Pottinger and Smith's Tasjay Productions, will also feature tracks from Tony Anthony, Horace Martin, Patcha Blacks, Jah Touch, and Kimmy Gold. This album is set for a summer release.
“We have to trust that this pandemic will end, and when it does, we will once again entertain the public with quality reggae music as we celebrate life, and we emerge out of this darkness,” Smith added.
