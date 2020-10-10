Tattwu looks at relationships

Singjay Tattwu Design is pleased with the growing popularity of Ex Never Know .

“I am getting a big highlight with this song... Random girls have now began sending me videos of themselves dancing to the Ex Never Know song. It take off on social media,” said the artiste, whose real name is Theodore Hunter.

“The idea of the song came about when my partner said: 'Her ex thought she was a shy person and now she's more open up to me than her ex'. When I recorded the song, I only did a raw version so my energy would focus on just getting it play in the parties and not on radio, the song started playing at parties by selector Hottaklaps before the COVID, but the curfew force me to make other plan and focus on social media.”

Ex Never Know was released in January 2020 for Donovan Steele on the SteeleBeats label and distributed by Zojak's World Wide.

“The first time I posted the song on my Instagram page, I had to ask girls to do dance routines. Then from Dancing Rebel did a dance routine of the song and people start see it, almost every week now, I get dozens of videos from girls every day, and new girls from all over the world doing their snap to the song. The ladies love the song because of the infectious beat and the witty lyrics that speak truth that they can relate to,” he said.

Tattwu Design said that his social media marketing thrust has won the support of a number of selectors and sound systems operators who are now playing the song.

At 12, he got his break in 1998 at Anchor Music Studio when Mikey Bennett recorded him on Turn A Page.

Over the years, he has continued to record, and he also built up a reputation as a fashion designer, showcasing his designs to an international audience at the Caribbean Fashion Week expo in 2003.