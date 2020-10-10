Tattwu looks at relationships
Singjay Tattwu Design is pleased with the growing popularity of Ex Never Know .
“I am getting a big highlight with this song... Random girls have now began sending me videos of themselves dancing to the Ex Never Know song. It take off on social media,” said the artiste, whose real name is Theodore Hunter.
“The idea of the song came about when my partner said: 'Her ex thought she was a shy person and now she's more open up to me than her ex'. When I recorded the song, I only did a raw version so my energy would focus on just getting it play in the parties and not on radio, the song started playing at parties by selector Hottaklaps before the COVID, but the curfew force me to make other plan and focus on social media.”
Ex Never Know was released in January 2020 for Donovan Steele on the SteeleBeats label and distributed by Zojak's World Wide.
“The first time I posted the song on my Instagram page, I had to ask girls to do dance routines. Then from Dancing Rebel did a dance routine of the song and people start see it, almost every week now, I get dozens of videos from girls every day, and new girls from all over the world doing their snap to the song. The ladies love the song because of the infectious beat and the witty lyrics that speak truth that they can relate to,” he said.
Tattwu Design said that his social media marketing thrust has won the support of a number of selectors and sound systems operators who are now playing the song.
At 12, he got his break in 1998 at Anchor Music Studio when Mikey Bennett recorded him on Turn A Page.
Over the years, he has continued to record, and he also built up a reputation as a fashion designer, showcasing his designs to an international audience at the Caribbean Fashion Week expo in 2003.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy