Tearah's ready for the world

WHILE a student at the Excelsior High School in Kingston, Adrian Morris represented Jamaica in cricket at the under-15 level. He, however, was more in love with his other passion — music.
That love continued while attending Jamaica College sixth form, where he would often compete in lyrical battles with fellow students. These days, the former Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts student is recording professionally as Tearah.
The singjay is currently promoting Ready Outside, inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The song was inspired by current events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and other situations that are happening. So, it's a way to say that we are ready to continue with our lives,” Tearah told the Jamaica Observer.
So far, 10 people have died in Jamaica as a result of COVID-19, while close to 700 people have tested positive for the virus.
Ready Outside was released on June 19. It is a joint production between Xynk Fence Music Group (XMG) and Jam2 Records.
Tearah (given name Adrian Morris) is from Cooreville Gardens in Kingston and has been doing music professionally for the past 10 years.
“The first producer I worked with was my mentor Franklin “Frass” Bell. He taught me the basic skills I needed. However, my first song was a song named Wiggle, produced by One House Records. Since then, I have worked with producers such as King Jammy's, Baby G, Inna Mi House Music, Simpson Music, and FOB Productions,” said Tearah.
Artistically inclined, Tearah also plays the drums and is a professional music engineer. He said professionalism and talent are what define him as an individual.
“There is no limit to what we can achieve. So let's see how it goes,” he said.
