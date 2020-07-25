Teardropz continues Trodding
WITH the COVID-19 pandemic creating havoc in the entertainment sector, singjay Teardropz is confident things will turn around.
He feels the message in his single, Trodding, will assist in inspiring.
“The song has more significance now than before, with all that's happening in the world now,” he said.
Released in January, Trodding is produced on the World A Muzik imprint.
He said he has been hardhit by the effects of COVID-19.
“No source of monies was there. I had some bookings for shows but lost all because of due to COVID-19. I had to be doing some farming. Hopefully, the farming will eventually prosper,” said Teardropz. “I hope it bears fruit along with my musical career.”
So far, 10 deaths are reported due to the virus, while more than 800 have tested positive.
Teardropz's given name is Jonathon Brown. His other songs include Fast Food and Take Ova.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy