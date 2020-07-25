Teardropz continues Trodding

WITH the COVID-19 pandemic creating havoc in the entertainment sector, singjay Teardropz is confident things will turn around.

He feels the message in his single, Trodding, will assist in inspiring.

“The song has more significance now than before, with all that's happening in the world now,” he said.

Released in January, Trodding is produced on the World A Muzik imprint.

He said he has been hardhit by the effects of COVID-19.

“No source of monies was there. I had some bookings for shows but lost all because of due to COVID-19. I had to be doing some farming. Hopefully, the farming will eventually prosper,” said Teardropz. “I hope it bears fruit along with my musical career.”

So far, 10 deaths are reported due to the virus, while more than 800 have tested positive.

Teardropz's given name is Jonathon Brown. His other songs include Fast Food and Take Ova.