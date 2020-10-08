Teflon thinks out loud

Think Before You Talk is the first single from Teflon's upcoming 19-track album Years A Pain.

The Rastafarian singjay is optimistic about his latest single which features I Wayne.

“I was in Florida and I was holding a vibes to the rhythm and mi start hear Fire Wayne vocals on the riddim so I called him. He was in California and I sent him the track and by the next morning, he called me and he made it happen. The message is powerful, the people ah feel it. Many are called, only few are chosen, we have to sing these songs. We are fighting for the souls of the people,” Teflon told the Jamaica Observer.

Released in June, Think Before You Talk was released on the singjay's Yard A Love Records imprint.

He has great expectations for the Years A Pain, scheduled for later this year.

“This album ah the real ting, every song can listen to from start to finish. I have uplifting songs for the youths, girl songs, happy songs, and songs of anguish that reflect the title of the album. I wanted a great mix and we have achieved that, it can get Grammy consideration, no doubt,” he said.

The tracklisting includes Emotions, Ready Man Ready, Brimstone, and Fast Food.

“This album is the embodiment of the struggle of poor people for self-empowerment and self-discovery and financial and spiritual independence. We ah go through years a pain, just look at the events of 2020 alone and see for yourself,” he said.

Teflon said the overarching theme for the album is youth empowerment.

“The purpose of the project is empowerment. We have to reach out to the youths because we have to try to change their mindset. The elders are already set in their ways, their minds are made up, but the youths need motivation, and we have to guide them,” he said.

“We have to show the youths dem how to move and achieve their goals. The youths need mentors so we utilise music to inspire them 'cause we can't make Babylon lead them to destruction,” Teflon added.

Teflon, whose given name is Shaniel Watson, emerged on the scene in 2003. He scored his first hit two years later with Gun Rise. His debut album, Motherless Child, was released in February 2009. He released Young King the Beginning which charted well in the Netherlands, where it peaked at number five in the reggae album chart.

In 2018, Teflon released an EP called So Determine. The nine-track project features production work from Yard A Love Records, DJ Wayne and ZJ Ice. A year later, he released a mixtape dubbed Acknowledge Me or Don't which features hip-hop influenced tracks.