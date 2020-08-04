Tekashi turns to dancehall music
CONTROVERSIAL American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has turned to dancehall for inspiration for his latest single Punani.
The track, released on Sunday, along with a video, samples Leftside's 2010 hit Phat Punani. The song is from the rapper's yet-to-be-titled forthcoming Spanish album.
Craig “Leftside” Parks, who also records under the pseudonym Dr Evil, was excited about the use of his music.
“I am very surprised. Never expected it. It's my biggest song to this day and after recording 10 years ago, to see a rapper on that level gravitate to it is a blessing,” Parks told the Jamaica Observer.
He continued, “I liked how he added his flavour to it, but at the same time he left enough for people to recognise where it's coming from. The production sick.”
Parks said the rapper sought permission for the sample to be used and the necessary paper work was done.
“A lot of people been messaging me on Instagram saying: “Yow, 6ix9ine teef yuh song.” Well he didn't. The rapper and I have been in communication about the record since April. The proper negotiations and paperwork was done. It's not impossible for a big artiste to link another big artist and collaborate,” said Parks.
Parks explained how the rapper got in touch with him.
“When Tekashi got released from jail, his girlfriend contacted me on Instagram. They asked for a number to call. They called and he said he grew up listening to a lot of my music. He said he remembered a show he attended as a teenager watching me on stage. He said he always loved my music and he had to show homage. Whenever we talk, it's always a humble approach from him. He has had so many hits and man is very humble,” Parks shared.
Asked what it meant for the rapper to pay homage to his work, Parks said, “It shows that my sound and style of music transcends. My sound always had that organic global impact. I will always be thanks full to God for blessing me. I have been contacted not only by 6ix9ine, but also by Akon, Wyclef, and others. I've always stayed in my lane.”
The original song, Phat Punani, was written, produced, mixed and mastered by Parks.
Parks said he is preparing to release his latest album Xcitement on August 14. The first single, Dem Nuh Ready Yet, featuring Sean Paul, is slated for release on Friday.
Tekashi 6ix9ine, 24, was born in Brooklyn, New York. His 2018 debut album Dummy Boy has been certified platinum in America for sales of more than 1 million units. Among the hit songs that he has charted on the Billboard Hot 100 are Fefe featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz, Gooba, Kooda, Keke and Gotti. In June, he earned his first number one title with Trollz featuring Minaj.
In 2018, he was arrested on racketeering, weapons, and drugs charges. He pleaded guilty to nine charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery and was given a two-year prison sentence after testifying for the prosecution.
In April 2020, he was granted early release during the COVID-19 pandemic, following fears over his vulnerability to the disease due to his asthma condition. He was put on house arrest for the remainder of his term.
The rapper is signed to 10K Projects, a label he inked a two-album deal with in October 2019.
