Telethon gets nod

THERE is still no word on a final tally of funds raised from the 'Jamaica Together We Stand' telethon staged on Sunday, to aid the country's fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to organisers, the figures are still being tabulated as calculations and currency conversions are taking place and, therefore, the final figure will not be known for a few days.

The telethon will also be repeated on various platforms in different time zones to allow persons, especially in the Diaspora, to make their contributions.

On Sunday, close to 100 Jamaican and international personalities and musical artistes made their contribution to 'Jamaica Together We Stand' which aired on local television and various social media platforms.

The six-hour event was staged to raise funds to purchase personal protective equipment and other amenities for front line workers, including health care staff and members of the security forces in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Halfway through the event, the tally from donations stood at US$210,000. Up to press time, a final figure was still being tabulated by the team headed by Entertainment and Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange.

Co-hosted by actors Dahlia Harris, Oliver Samuels, Christopher “Johnny” Daley, Ity and Fancy Cat, as well as singer Naomi Cowan, the event saw a blend of live and recorded performances. Messages of support and encouragement were interwoven with the announcement of pledges.

Among the personalities who offered messages of encouragement were deputy director of UNESCO Ernesto Ramirez; veteran artiste Jimmy Cliff; Damian “Junior Gong” Marley; deejay Alkaline; actress and activist Shauna Chin; Sean Paul and Daddy1; Wyclef Jean; Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler; Estelle; and Gloria Estefan.

The performances took centrestage, reflecting Jamaica's diverse cultural heritage. This was showcased in genres such as gospel, reggae and dancehall, while the arts were represented in a dance performed by soloist Jai Clarke of L'Acadco, and popular dance company Dance Xpressionz.

Among the acts who performed were George Nooks, Wayne Marshall, Candy Isaacs, Runkus, Garnett Silk Jr, The Ashe Company, Gyptian, Ikaya, Rhoda Isabella, Richie Spice, Richie Stephens, OMI, Jermaine Edwards, Rondell Positive, Vershon, Jamila Falak, Sister Pat, Kevin Downswell, Lila Ike, Maxi Priest, G Whizz, Chronic Law and trumpeter Dwight Richards. Deejay's Ding Dong, Munga, and Capleton also made their presence felt.

Other members of the Marley family — Ziggy, Stephen, Julian and Skip — performed.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness added his personal donation to the effort, gifting US$3,000 towards the US$10.5-million target. He praised the effort to support front line healthcare workers and security forces, while sharing the efforts of his Administration to contain the coronavirus.

“This is an example of what happens when we come together as a people. To the Jamaicans overseas, the Government is working overtime to bring you back home, but it is a difficult time. We are trying to minimise and contain the spread of the virus and if we bring you back now, it could ruin our efforts,” Holness told Cowan. “We are working on putting in place the proper end to end protocols to ensure that we can handle anything that arises when you get back here. We want to bring you back home as soon as possible as we understand your suffering and the longing to be home.”