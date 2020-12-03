Terry Ganzie takes stance
Reggae singjay Terry Ganzie is adding his voice to the global outcry against injustice meted out to people of African descent with the single Black Lives Matter .
“The song is basically hitting out against the severe injustice handed down to the poor and the systematical pressure applied on the least fortunate people, especially blacks across the world,” Terry Ganzie told the Jamaica Observer. “This Black Lives Matter movement was long overdue after centuries of oppression. It is time to take your feet off our necks. Free up my people.”
Released on the Choice rhythm, Black Lives Matter was released by AOC Records two months ago. An accompanying video is in the works.
“The message has been well accepted and appreciated. People can relate to the song in terms of the mission and it is creating awareness of a long-standing problem which has scarred millions of black people,” he said.
The Black Lives Matter movement, which originated in the United States due to the killing of unarmed black people by the police, has been spreading globally since the death of American George Floyd in police custody in May.
Terry Ganzie is working on a 13-track album scheduled to be released in 2021.
“Well as you can see, the 'plan-demic' slowed every thing down for a while so tours are on hold, shows postponed globally, but I continue to work with AOC Records on some great positive music,” he said.
Terry Ganzie is hopeful that the world will be a better place
“We've come a long way and still trying to breathe the fresh natural oxygen. I have been motivated and inspired by so many patriots some even been sacrificed, maximum respect to Marcus Moziah Garvey, Robert 'Gong' Marley, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King... the journey is so painful and shameful for our nation which was the first civilisation,” he said.
Born Vandorne Johnson, the singjay grew up in Hanover. He is best known for hits including, Outlaw From The Past, Who Is It, Showdown, Heavy Like Lead, and the chart-topping Fly Away Home.
