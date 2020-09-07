Tess sends Toots words of encouragement

TESSANNE Chin is wishing a speedy recovery for veteran singer Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, who is currently in the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew.

Hibbert, 78, has been admitted in the facility's intensive care unit since last Monday and is in a medically induced coma.

He is lead singer of group Toots and The Maytals.

“To one of our national treasures, Mr Toots Hibbert. Heard on the news today that you are in intensive care. I pray you make a full and speedy recovery, sir. Nothing but genuine love and respect to you,” she posted on social media.

Chin is among several members of the entertainment fraternity who has been offering words of encouragement to the entertainer.

Others include British label Trojan Records, Maxi Priest, and Jimmy Cliff.

Toots and the Maytals appeared in the 1972 The Harder They Come which stars Cliff. The film's soundtrack includes: the title song, You Can Get It (If You Really Want) and Sitting In Limbo performed by Cliff; and Sweet And Dandy by Toots and The Maytals.

Chin is best known as the winner of season 5 of NBC's reality television singing competition, The Voice, in 2013.

Her songs include Heaven Knows, Everything Reminds Me of You, and Tumbling Down.

Formed in the 1960s, his band Toots and the Maytals helped popularise reggae music. He was one of the 10 finalists in the recently concluded Jamaica Festival Song Competition — a contest he has won three times.

Toots and the Maytals are known for songs including 54-46, Monkey Man, Sweet And Dandy, Bam Bam, and Pomps And Pride.