Tessanne gives birth to baby Zaia

Tessanne Chin gave birth t o a bouncing baby girl, Zaia Christine Crooks, on Saturday.

The reggae-pop singer made the announcement via Instagram to her 215,000 followers yesterday. She penned a heartfelt caption to complement the photo of the 7-lb 15-ounce newborn.

“We are completely and utterly in love and grateful to God for you, our darling girl. A massive thank you to all of the amazing nurses in the maternity ward at Andrews Memorial Hospital. May God bless each and every one of you. Eternal gratitude to Dr Michael Abrahams and all who stood with him... best doctor ever,” she wrote.

On October 6 last year, the season 5 winner of NBC's The Voice, married Brandon Crooks. She was previously married to Michael Cuffe Jr. That relationship ended in divorce in 2015, after four years.

Since the singer's post, she has been getting several congratulatory notes.

“Congratulations. She is so beautiful. Love and light to mommy, daddy and baby Zaia,” wrote Kasi Bennett.

Cleojay Smith said: “Oh what an angel, congrats Tessanne on your new bundle of joy.”

Tessanne Chin is known for songs including Heaven Knows, Everything Reminds Me of You and Tumbling Down.