Tessellated ready to make a mark

Tessellated shot into the musical consciousness of Jamaicans thanks to the catchy, can't-get-out-of-your-head tune Pine and Ginger, on which he collaborated with LA-based Amindi K Frost.

Since then Tessellated has been busy making a name for himself. Describing himself as a genre-bending Jamaican artiste, he recently released the track Me and My Lady, the second single from his forthcoming EP Tropics Vol 1, which is set to be on the market come November 6. The latest single is being described as an ode to modern-day, 21st-century love, and follows No Ansa featuring Crayon.

“The inspiration for the song was the reality of modern-day romance”, he said.

“I remember watching Queen & Slim and being inspired to write a song about a powerful couple, a classic story. Then I started thinking about the fact that even for people who aren't on the run from police there's so many things for partners to navigate and so many distractions out there. The message of the song for me is, sometimes things are great and sometimes they are terrible, but it doesn't matter if we can go through it all together, ride or die energy.”

Co-produced by Tessellated himself and Rotterdam-based (by way of Curacao) Tera Kòrá, Me and My Lady blends different musical styles, from a Caribbean beat to the Latin jazz horn line midway through the song.

Twenty-three-year old Tesselated was recently nominated for a prestigious Emmy Award for his work on the Apple AirPods advertising campaign, which featured his Billboard chart-topping single I Learnt Some Jazz Today.

The success of No Ansa, which also featured emerging Afrobeats star Crayon, saw Tesselated undertake promotional duties from London to Lagos, Nigeria.

With influences that span from jazz to R&B to hip hop, and a foundation in reggae and dancehall, Tessellated's artistry reaches far beyond his Jamaican roots. His ear for music is said to lend itself to experimentation with different soundscapes.