The Apollo Series on tonight

The Apollo Series, an event which aims to unearth and expose emerging talent in Jamaica will have it third staging tonight at the at The Haven, on Hillcrest Avenue in the Corporate Area. The event for the year, will feature the young artiste Yanah, Grime and traphall artiste Fyah Roiall and reggae act Ziah.

Yanah has been wowing audiences with her voice at live shows, landing her appearances at Live from Kingston as a headliner and most recently, Reggae Sumfest, as a back-up singer. Fyah Roiall has been creating similar waves with his music appearing on Reggaeville and Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio. Ziah is developing a growing reputation strong performances and his buoyed by singles released under the In.Digg.Nation Collective imprint.

Unique to the event is its rotating sets, in which the scheduled performers perform twice during the night. As a feature of the event, poets, artistes and dancers are welcome to participate and showcase their talent, whether they are an amateur or professional.

“The feedback has been tremendous and, with this staging, we are bringing the usual talent and vibes that people have come to enjoy at The Apollo Series,” says organiser Simon The Writer. “We are delighted to announce our new sponsorship partners, and we are confident that our event will grow from these new relationships.”

The new partners are iPrint Digital, which has agreed to lend advertising support and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, which has recently signed on, recognising the role the event plays in nurturing art and culture in Jamaica.