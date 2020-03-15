The arts on hold

Just like the rest of the country and indeed the world, the local performing arts community has been thrown into a tailspin as a result of the rising numbers of people confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A number of these troupes have already taken the decision to cancel and postpone upcoming performances and concert seasons in light of the recent developments.

The Jamaica Youth Chorale, which was deep into rehearsals for two performances at the University Chapel on March 29, has postponed the event.

Musical director Gregory Simms told the Jamaica Observer that a decision is yet to be taken on the new dates.

“I am trying to protect the membership from any sort of risk. Quite a few of them are students who live out of town and travel using public transportation so it's going to affect our ability to get the sort of preparation we need. Also, there is the business consideration to it. I don't think the public has an interest in that sort of thing to actually turn up and support an event at this time. Our patrons have been reaching out to us as well, expressing their own concerns. So all of this has guided our decision to postpone at this time,” said Simms.

The University singers has cancelled its annual This Eastertide presentation, traditionally held on Easter Sunday (April 12). However, a decision has not been taken regarding the choir's annual season of performances set for June.

“We [are] waiting to see where we are come April 14, the date that the UWI is scheduled to resume. We'll see if the UWI will send out any protocols that affect us and we will follow the various public health advisories from the Ministry of Health to come to a final decision as to whether we postpone the season or we push ahead with it,” explained musical director Franklin Halliburton.

Local dance incubator Plié for the Arts postponed a two-day workshop which was set for this weekend featuring American dancers Terk Lewis and Zoey Anderson. Principal Marisa Benain shared that both the instructors are from New York and therefore she was not taking any chances at this time.

“We are watching the pandemic closely for Amalgamation, which is scheduled for August. I think we still have some time,” she shared.

Artistic director of Movements Dance Company Monica Campbell McFarlane is also taking a wait-and-see approach as it relates to her season, which is set for late September.

“We are going ahead for now as there is sufficient time to observe how this disease pans out in Jamaica. It appears that many things are being affected in the very short term. But as people get more information and witness the effects, the response will be more informed and balanced,” she shared.

The National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica is also still undecided about its annual season of dance usually staged from July into August. Artistic Director Marlon Simms noted that a decision is soon to be taken on that. He, however, noted that the annual Morning of Music and Movement set for Easter Sunday morning is more immediate and therefore of concern.

Other events which have been affected by the pandemic are Music, Nature and our Environment, which would have featured Immaculate Conception High School Symphony Orchestra. This event would was set for today at Jamaica College.

Also postponed was a free classical music concert entitled Dawn of Melodies, which was set for last Friday at St Andrew High School for Girls auditorium.

Featured performances for that concert were the Accel String Quartet and the Brass Quintet of Jamaica, as well as students from St Andrew High School.

Meanwhile, Little Theatre Movement (LTM) has suspended performance of the current National Pantomime Ruckshon Junction for the next two weeks, to be followed by an assessment of the situation.

Anya Gloudon of the LTM noted that the organisation, which also runs Little Theatre and the Little Little Theatre, is using the period to clean the theatres and introduce other measures.

“We're in contact with our ticket holders, allowing them to shift to a later date if all will be well. Other measures include placing hand sanitiser in the lobby area, and no-contact bins to dispose of waste. We will have to look at adding some extra dates depending on how it pans out,” said Gloudon.

In addition to the National Pantomime, other theatrical productions have been affected including Jambiz International's Windscream Posse at Centrestage in New Kingston; Dahlia Harris' Hell & Powder House at Jamaica Shopping Club Theatre and Basil Dawkins' Once a Man Twice a Wife at Little Little Theatre.