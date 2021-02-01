The Dennis Brown/ John Holt legacy

Dennis Brown never hid his admiration for John Holt. In fact, the Crown Prince of Reggae is on record saying he was one of his biggest influences.

In 1985, they collaborated on Wildfire, a song that has become a lovers rock classic. It was recently covered by Holt's son Junior and Andrew Paul for Road Thunder Promotions, which will release it on February 14.

The younger Holt told the Jamaica Observer that he longed to do a version of Wildfire which was produced by Tad Dawkins. Late last year, he finally did but his version had to have a key ingredient.

“I heard about two singers who are inspired by Dennis Brown style of singing and we got a hold of Andrew Paul from Jamaica and get things into production. The rhythm is built by (bass player) Flabba Holt and Obeah (keyboardist Lloyd Denton) and was altered with additional work by Aston Barrett Jr,” he told the Observer.

Barrett Jr is the son of legendary The Wailers bassist Aston “Family Man” Barrett, whose younger brother Carlton, also of The Wailers, played on the original Wildfire.

Holt Jr has recorded several songs made famous by his father who died in 2014 at age 67. He is also a big fan of Dennis Brown who died in 1999 and would have celebrated his 64th birthday today.

When Brown made his recording debut in 1967 with Lips of Wine for producer Derrick Harriott, Holt was an established artiste with rocksteady group The Paragons. Both were major acts by the 1970s.

Prior to Wildfire's release, Brown recorded three albums for A&M Records, including Foul Play and Love Has Found its Way. He and Holt performed Wildfire on Inseparable, a popular series of live shows promoted by Michael Barnett. In 1987, they recorded Reload And Come which was also produced by Tad Dawkins.

In tribute to Brown's birthday the younger Holt shared his Top 10 Dennis Brown songs.

Deceiving Girl

On The Rocks

Your Man

If I Follow my Heart

Love Has Found its Way

Wildfire

Reload And Come

Cheater

Promised Land

Love And Hate