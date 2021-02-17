The Emeterians look at world crisis

Since forming in Madrid, Spain, in 2004, The Emeterians have consistently delivered reggae albums with thought-provoking roots anthems.

The trio is promoting their latest single, World Crisis, produced by Frankie Music. The single is being distributed by VPAL Music and will be available on all digital platforms during Reggae Month.

“We were also part of a beautiful project called 'Female Reggae Voices' with lots of talented empresses from around the globe. The truth is that the pandemic is teaching us how important music really is for everyone and how simple things do matter. We think the industry needs to readapt, the same as we artists and musicians and readapt again when the gigs come back,” said Sister Maryjane.

In addition to Sister Maryjane, The Emeterians other members are Maga Lion and Brother Wildman. They believe the world needs a powerful voice of reggae music to tackle the inequalities which have been exacerbated by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We think reggae music is and always has been a music that carries a message of righteousness, socially committed to fight injustice and preserve the principles of equality. We firmly believe this message is timeless and it will continue to encourage and guide mankind to finally achieve a better tomorrow,” said Maga Lion.

The Emeterians have consistently shown appreciation for diverse types of reggae on tracks such as Love is the King and roots-rock Positivity=Possibility.

The group's last album, Roots O'Clock, was released by VPAL Music in 2019. The pandemic forced the group to cancel a lot of shows and to postpone the release of an acoustic album.

“With the pandemic, like for most artistes, all our shows were cancelled. We were coming from our best year so far, 2019, so we had festivals already booked and plans to finally travel to JA and the US in 2020. We also wanted to release an acoustic live album in April, which we had to postpone. But it also affected us in a positive way in the sense that we were able to work on new recordings. We also had the chance to work on several cover songs with UB40's Brian Travers, a new album, the Lockdown Project,” Maga Lion said.

The trio firmly believes that there is an upside in even transforming the tragedy and fear wrought by the pandemic into an opportunity for personal growth and even rebirth. There are a slew of opportunities to connect with fans and continue the mission.

The trio relied heavily on social media to maintain a relationship with fans.

“We definitely had to focus on our social media and try to increase the engagement with our fans. We have been learning a lot about how to make your social media more appealing by creating lots of different formats and being able to regularly provide interesting content to our fans. Regarding Instagram Live sessions, we are trying to do at least one each month, however, as the three of us don't live together sometimes its not possible due to confinement,” Brother Wildman said.

The Emeterians albums include Power of Unity, Inna Different Style, The Journey, and Roots O'Clock.