The fallout continues

With increased numbers of local cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the fallout in the arts and entertainment industry becomes more apparent.

A number of events and performances have had to be postponed or cancelled in wake of the pandemic. Among the latest event to be rescheduled is the Calabash International Literary Festival which was set for Treasure Beach in St Elizabeth from May 21 to 31.

Director of the festival Justine Henzell told the Jamaica Observer that the final decision to reschedule the popular event, which is now set for September 11-13, was taken once travel restrictions were imposed on people coming out of the United Kingdom.

“Once we heard of the travel restriction on the UK that was the final thing. Quite a lot of our audience and authors come out of Europe and the UK so we just had to take an immediate decision rather that wait and then persons would not be able to reschedule. So we just had to go for these new dates in September. It is our hope that the majority of persons who had planned for may will be able to join us in September,” Henzell shared.

“September is generally a slow month for tourism, so by having this event at that time we will be bringing visitors, and persons should be able to get hotel rooms and other forms of lodging at that time of the year,” she continued.

She further noted that plans were in high gear with all the speakers and performers booked for a launch event planned for April 4, when all the activities for this year's staging of the biennial festival would have been shared.

“I don't think we will have to make too many changes as it relates to the programme, but as it gets closer to the event we will have a launch and share what the plans are. The truth is, the reaction from our audience and authors has been really supportive. They are ultimately relieved that we are rescheduling the festival and not cancelling,” said Henzell.

Meanwhile, cinema operators Palace Amusement Company has closed its movie houses in wake of COVID-19.

The company, which operates Carib 5 and Palace Cineplex in the Corporate Area, Sunshine Palace in Portmore, and Palace Multiplex in Montego Bay, said despite introducing increased sanitation measures it has decided to close down operations until further notice.

Marketing Manager Melanie Graham says the company is in uncharted territory and there are too many uncertainties.

“We have been watching developments closely and staying tuned to local advisories on the virus since news of COVID-19 broke earlier this week. This has been a challenging week but we have made the difficult decision to close in the best interest of patrons and our employees alike. We will certainly be hit hard on many levels and at this time we are unable to project when we will resume,” Graham said.

Other events which have been affected include the National Dance Theatre Company's Easter Sunday Morning of Movement and Music which has been cancelled.