The Full Monty

Singer Eric “Monty” Morris, whose career started during the ska era of the early 1960s, is the recipient of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award from the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA).

The organisation announced its 2020 honours list Friday. The awards ceremony is scheduled for February 25 at Little Theatre in Kingston.

Morris is best known for the songs Oil in my Lamp, Sammy Dead and Wings of A Dove,which were massive ska hits. He was also a member of the Jamaican delegation to the 1964 World's Fair in New York.

Morris had a rocksteady hit with Say What You're Saying, which was covered by Dennis Brown. Now in his late 70s, he lives in South Florida.

Like Morris, several members of the JaRIA Class of 2020 are unsung heroes of Jamaican music. They include trombonist Vin Gordon and drummer Leroy “Horsemouth” Wallace, who have played on numerous hit songs. They are cited for 'Exceptional Contribution to the Reggae Industry'.

Alvin “GG” Ranglin and Philip “Fatis“ Burrell (posthumously) are acknowledged similarly for their work as producers; so too the veteran roots group, Israel Vibration.

Veteran deejay Lady G and Garnet Silk (posthumously) are this year's 'Iconic Artistes in The Music Industry' recipients.

Two other persons will be rewarded posthumously. They are Lee Gopthal, a co-founder of British label Trojan Records; and Michael “Mikey Faith” Gordon-Martin, owner of the Empire Faith sound system.

The Ray Symbolic sound system, a contemporary of Emperor Faith, is also being honoured.

Musician/producer Wycliffe “Steely” Johnson and deejay Rexton “Shabba Ranks” Gordon, who played major roles in dancehall's emergence as an international force during the 1990s, will also be recognised for their contribution.

Saxophonist Dean Fraser has been cited for 'Extraordinary Impact on the Reggae Industry' as a mentor to many artistes.

Ernest Hoo Kim of Channel One studio fame, and Collin “Bulby” York will receive awards for their work as engineers.