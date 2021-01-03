The Marleys 'Set Up Shop'

Reggae for every mood is what has been captured in the latest compilation album released by Ghetto Youths International, the music label owned by the sons of reggae king Bob Marley.

The 21-track project, Set Up Shop Volume 4, was released on December 31.

According to the label for reggae lovers, this compilation album consists of some of the best reggae releases from several of the biggest names in reggae music.

Set Up Shop Volume 4 also features for the first time available on streaming platforms, Kabaka Pyramid featuring Damian “Jr Gong” Marley Kontraband Part 2 off his mixtape Immaculate, as well as a first-time collaboration by Capleton and Yami Bolo, the latter produced by Damian Marley.

In addition, this album also delivers Life is a Circle, a new track from multiple Grammy winner Damian Marley. The lyrics of this track — which is his only release for 2020 — are said to be a prayer and message.

“Life is a circle, that goes round and round, mines not a circus, and I'm not a clown. Some people with us, some wear their frown. Still I know my purpose is to share what we found. Some people insist to wear others down, but all will bear witness unto who wears the crown,” Marley states in the song.

The Marley family is well represented on Set Up Shop Volume 4, as well an array of known names from the world of reggae. The line-up includes Third World, Stephen Marley, Kabaka Pyramid, Jo Mersa Marley, Julian Marley, Yohan Marley, Christopher Ellis, Capleton, Black Am I, Yami Bolo, Answele, and Salaam Remi.

The set includes the tracks 40 Days & 40 Nights Pt 2 by Stephen Marley featuring Salaam Remi; Trample Dem by Kabaka Pyramid; Your'e Not the Only One from Third World; Chosen People by Capleton and Yami Bolo; Julian Marley's Pages; Flame Against the Wind from Christopher Ellis; Goodbyes - Yohan Marley; Hurting Inside - Jo Mersa Marley; Feel Good a collaboration between Third World; and Busy Signal, and The Edge from Black Am I.

This Ghetto Youth International's compilation is available on all major streaming platforms and digital outlets.