The show goes on

FOUR days after closing its doors due to new curfew hours, Jamaica's sole cinema operators — Palace Amusement Company — reopened for business yesterday.

Melanie Graham, its marketing manager, said they would be facilitating “early-movies-only” patrons.

“We know 4 o'clock is a very early time for people, but we're hoping that people working from home and people working from shift would consider going to the movies. It is safe. We're adhering to all the protocols that we have been given. We have put in some high-quality filters in our air-conditioning system, the seats are sanitised between shows, and we do everything possible to make it safe for staff and patrons,” Graham told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“I'm hoping our patrons will understand the situation and try to work with us as best as possible. We are working with all of the various curfew times and stipulations that we have to,” she continued.

Since last Saturday, the curfew hours for the Corporate Area, St Thomas and Clarendon are 7:00 pm to 5:00 am and will remain in effect until September 2. The curfew was introduced to help stem spread of the novel coronavirus.

Graham said Palace Amusement Company has shown resilience in dealing with current realities.

“We don't know how much longer this is going to go on for, and we can't go on not trying to earn anything and still having standing charges. Even when we're closed, we have standing charges, so we're trying to do something,” she said.

In addition to Carib 5 in Cross Roads, St Andrew, Palace Amusement Company operates Palace Cineplex (Sovereign Centre, St Andrew), Palace Multiplex (Montego Bay, St James), and Sunshine Palace (Portmore, St Catherine).

Sunshine Palace will also have daytime matinees for children on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 1:30 pm.

In addition to its financial obligations, the marketing manager said the company also has a commitment to American movie distributor Disney.

“They [Disney] went out of their way to make it possible to get the movie The New Mutants to us very early, before a lot of other places have an opening day. It is only being released at this time on the cinema platform and not on any other platforms. And so, with them going out on a limb for us, we needed to try and see what we could do. We couldn't just fold our arms and say: 'That's it! We can't do anything about it,' Graham disclosed.