The 'soun' girl comes of age

To hardcore dancehall fans, the archetypal sound system operator is loud, flamboyant and…male. Don't tell that to Marshae-Dojn “DJ Marshmello” McAnuff, who has manned the turntables at many a dance.

Her most recent assignment was the February 29 staging of 'Iration Ites — Female Selectors Edition at 22 Oceanview Avenue (off Windward Road). Alongside DJ Talia, DJ NHM and SJ Yumi, she entertained with an all-reggae set.

DJ Marshmello told the Jamaica Observer that while women have excelled as artistes, their contribution to sound system culture is overlooked.

“It is extremely important for females to get equal recognition as their male counterparts because we have more than earned our stripes in reggae music, being some of the first local producers and sound system operators,” she said. “Women should never be made to feel like they have to play a supporting role in the music, [as] they have the drive to contribute of their talents, which can only enrich the culture and edify future aspirants.”

The second Female Selectors event drew a strong turnout with each participant playing to her strengths. DJ Talia's set was the most diverse, covering different eras, while SJ Yumi from Japan revisted the rockers period of the late 1970s and DJ NHM covered mainly roots-rockers from the 1970s.

DJ Marshmello's selections recalled the toasting of pioneer deejays like Alcapone to the roots/lovers' rock of Marcia Griffiths and The Tamlins.

“Last week was special because it completely contradicted the cliché that women can't work well together and that we cannot be just as, if not more, entertaining than males,” she said.

A graduate of St Andrew High School, DJ Marshmello has been a selector since 2010. She says her personal collection of vinyl records is eclectic, from Handel's Messiah to Vybz Kartel.