The stars came out for Beenie and Bounty

It is estimated that over three million people may have joined Saturday's live stream of the clash between ace deejays Beenie Man and Bounty Killer.

The clash was part of the hugely successful Verzuz series created by American producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz which pits popular artistes against each other in a tune-for-tune format.

Since its inception Verzuz has been plotting impressive numbers and given the current global pandemic and curfews, quarantine and lockdown there is a captive audience for this form of entertainment.

Saturday's clash brought out its fair share of celebrities and influencers to experience the magic of dancehall.

Even before the performances began, personalities such as American R&B act Keri Hilson, musician and producer Quest Love, and hip hop personality Safaree, who has Jamaican roots, were on the stream enjoying the music of selectors Richie D and Kurt Riley and anticipating the start of the event.

Throughout the performance a steady stream of A-listers made their way into the space.

Pop princess Rihanna earned her special shout out from Bounty Killer, to which she responded, “Bounty Killer I R D Greatest.”

Radio personality Angela Yee, producer DJ Khaled, singer Ashanti, British footballer Daniel Sturridge, US-based comedian Majah Hype, and recording artistes Erykah Badu, Ella Mai, Fat Joe, Sean “Diddy” Coombs, Nas, Jonelle Monae, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Stonebwoy, Busta Rhymes, and Stef London were all cheering on the two Jamaican acts.

The acting community was not to be left out as Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba, Deon Cole, Holly Robinson Peete, Michael Rainey Jr, who plays Tariq on the hit series Power, and his co-star Lala Anthony also made their presence known.

Diddy posted, “Swizz [Beatz] this is legendary.”

Keri Hilson noted, “Just love how Beenie says Peop-rrrr.”

For Deon Cole, “too much for my brain”.

While for DNice it was “My fave Veruz”.

British top model Jourdan Dunn, who has Jamaican roots, producer Diplo from Major Lazer, Instagram DJ DNice, and major media outlets including BET and Vibe magazine repeatedly posted during the event.

The Jamaican entertainment fraternity was not to be outdone, and acts such as Konshens flooded the live with his comments and signals. He was joined by the likes of Spice, Kabaka Pyramid, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Jada Kingdom, Cham, Buju Banton, Craigy T, deejay Popcaan, and Tanya Stephens.

Cricketer Chris Gayle and world record-holder Usain Bolt were among those representing the sporting fraternity.