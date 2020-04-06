 The Sun

The Sun

For singer/actor Keith “Bob Andy” Anderson, CD

Monday, April 06, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


The Elder Sun starts climbing

From amongst men and people

To a safe space where his watchful eyes

Sing and dance of prophecies fulfilled

And still to come, the fire next time

Burning for all to see.

 

Look up at the heavens

You will see Sun

And his star family dancing

And you must listen keenly too

For there is a warning, it's getting hotter;

 

And the wicked ones

With money tie up them heart strings

Trying to dump their loots

To avoid the raging waves

Can't find no space, trapped.

 

Many doubt themselves

Until the Sun and Queen

Liberated their eyes

With Nina's black potion

Giving them an anthem to clothe

Themselves, a floor to dance

A mirror to see their beauty.

 

Sun sees the Armageddon coming

From the East, It is the beginning of the season

Of nations buckling

And the fire not too far behind.

Sun moves higher.

Higher so it can't touch him;

Look up Rasta man!

Look up! You can see Sun

Listen, you can hear Sun singing

And the stars rejoicing.

 

© Malachi D. Smith

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT