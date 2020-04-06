The Elder Sun starts climbing

From amongst men and people

To a safe space where his watchful eyes

Sing and dance of prophecies fulfilled

And still to come, the fire next time

Burning for all to see.

Look up at the heavens

You will see Sun

And his star family dancing

And you must listen keenly too

For there is a warning, it's getting hotter;

And the wicked ones

With money tie up them heart strings

Trying to dump their loots

To avoid the raging waves

Can't find no space, trapped.

Many doubt themselves

Until the Sun and Queen

Liberated their eyes

With Nina's black potion

Giving them an anthem to clothe

Themselves, a floor to dance

A mirror to see their beauty.

Sun sees the Armageddon coming

From the East, It is the beginning of the season

Of nations buckling

And the fire not too far behind.

Sun moves higher.

Higher so it can't touch him;

Look up Rasta man!

Look up! You can see Sun

Listen, you can hear Sun singing

And the stars rejoicing.

© Malachi D. Smith