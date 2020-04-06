The Sun
For singer/actor Keith “Bob Andy” Anderson, CD
The Elder Sun starts climbing
From amongst men and people
To a safe space where his watchful eyes
Sing and dance of prophecies fulfilled
And still to come, the fire next time
Burning for all to see.
Look up at the heavens
You will see Sun
And his star family dancing
And you must listen keenly too
For there is a warning, it's getting hotter;
And the wicked ones
With money tie up them heart strings
Trying to dump their loots
To avoid the raging waves
Can't find no space, trapped.
Many doubt themselves
Until the Sun and Queen
Liberated their eyes
With Nina's black potion
Giving them an anthem to clothe
Themselves, a floor to dance
A mirror to see their beauty.
Sun sees the Armageddon coming
From the East, It is the beginning of the season
Of nations buckling
And the fire not too far behind.
Sun moves higher.
Higher so it can't touch him;
Look up Rasta man!
Look up! You can see Sun
Listen, you can hear Sun singing
And the stars rejoicing.
© Malachi D. Smith
