Theatre off the stage
The theatre community is feeling the pinch from lockdown of entertainment events and large gatherings due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Jamaica.
Speaking with the Jamaica Observer, actor Oraine Meikle said he and his colleagues have lost their bread and butter.
“To be honest, it is really rough for us, this [theatre] is our main source of income. The outbreak really affected us because our work solely depends on interaction with people,” he told the Observer.
Despite the hurdle, Meikle stressed that it is important for actors and others in the entertainment industry to stay relevant.
“We are now forced to hope for the best and put in the most work possible. So that means more engaging of social media posts with live video sessions, interactive convos with those who follow us, writing new scripts as well for future production,” he said.
Last year, Meikle was nominated for an Actor Boy Award in the category Best Actor in A Lead Role for the play One Blood.
Theatrical productions islandwide have been cancelled in an attempt to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease. They include Jambiz International's Windscream Posse at Centrestage in New Kingston; Dahlia Harris's Hell & Powder House at Jamaica Shopping Club Theatre, and Basil Dawkins' Once a Man Twice a Wife at Little Little Theatre.
Jamaica has, to date, recorded 63 cases of the coronavirus disease and three deaths.
Meikle offered words of encouragement.
“I know it's hard to keep off stage doing what you truly love, but to all my fellow entertainers, stay safe, keep positive, be patient, don't get overwhelmed. Use this time to learn, research, rebrand if necessary and grow. Make ultimate use of social media responsibly,” he urged.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy