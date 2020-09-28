Thelwell pursues dream

Budding actor Sule Thelwell is well on his way to the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama at the University of London in England after being accepted for a three-year scholarship in August.

This comes after he was actively seeking financial assistance to cover tuition, housing and travelling.

The 19-year-old arrived in London last Wednesday and is currently completing his mandatory 14-day quarantine. The semester begins on October 5.

Tuition, housing, travelling, and other expenses totalled £110,000 (almost $20,000,000). However, the college granted him £67,452 ($12,148,610.60) for tuition. His challenge is raising £22,770 to cover living for his next two years of study. His GoFundMe account is still active for this purpose.

Of more than 5,000 applicants, Thelwell was among 17 to be accepted.

“The amazing Royal Central School of Speech and Drama initiated a new scholarship called the International Undergraduate Scholarship Award. I am most proud of it because it's now an official scholarship that the school offers. Meaning more students are able to receive this kind of assistance,” he shared.

The Glenmuir High School and deCarteret College past student is extremely grateful to everyone who continues to support him.

“Thank you. Thank you so much for dreaming with me. The support that I've received has been absolutely amazing, and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me in any capacity. It has been an incredibly wild journey and this experience has taught me lessons that otherwise would have taken me many years to learn. I am very thankful to everyone who has seen my potential and has decided to dream with me. Thank you,” he said.

Thelwell began performing at age six. Fast-forward to a decade later, he co-wrote a piece titled Mine Your Mind that was awarded seven gold medals at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's parish competition. Thelwell also won an individual gold for acting.

His other theatrical involvements include: QUILT's ReAshore'd, that was nominated for 15 Actor Boy Awards; lead role in an international short film called Fear; being featured in an upcoming music video by Universal Music Group for Bob Marley's No Woman No Cry; and representing Jamaica at CARIFESTA 2019, in Trinidad and Tobago.

He said, for now, he's absorbing the sights and scene in London.

“It is absolutely amazing. I love the architecture, London has a very theatrical quality and aesthetic, from I was on the plane it was evident ... I actually dont mind the weather, and I haven't met a lot of people yet, since I'm quarantining. But it seems like a space that I'll flourish in. London is a city where stars are made, and on any gloomy day, I'll shine my light a little brighter,” he said.

Founded in 1906, the tertiary institution is dubbed as being “the hardest drama school to get into” with an acceptance rate of one per cent.