Things get 'Dutty' for Maestro Don
Dutty Money is the lead single on the Dutty Money rhythm by Maestro Don and Jahvillani.
Released on February 19, the song is a collab effort between Konsequence Muzik and Teetimus Muzic. It is being distributed by Hapilos.
The Dutty Money rhythm is a fusion of Middle Eastern and West Indian sounds.
“The rhythm already had the hit sound, so the vibe followed,” said Maestro Don.
“It was after that mixing that the initial idea for the song was created. I then thought of an artiste who would be easy to work with, talented and popular at the same time, and Jahvillani came to mind. The link was made through a mutual friend and our energies connected through Instagram and studio sessions. The song didn't take long to record for both of us, it was just a studio vibe, had a few drinks and chat and the chemistry flowed effortlessly throughout the entire studio session,” he continued.
Maestro Don is known for several songs, including: Señorita featuring D'Yani; Ride It featuring Starface; Top Man; Moonlight; Leggo Di G; Bad Gal; and Pioneer featuring Bounty Killer. Jahvillani's others songs include Clarkes Pon Foot, Rubberband, Nuh Reason, and Smooth with Skillibeng.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy