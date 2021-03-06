Things get 'Dutty' for Maestro Don

Dutty Money is the lead single on the Dutty Money rhythm by Maestro Don and Jahvillani.

Released on February 19, the song is a collab effort between Konsequence Muzik and Teetimus Muzic. It is being distributed by Hapilos.

The Dutty Money rhythm is a fusion of Middle Eastern and West Indian sounds.

“The rhythm already had the hit sound, so the vibe followed,” said Maestro Don.

“It was after that mixing that the initial idea for the song was created. I then thought of an artiste who would be easy to work with, talented and popular at the same time, and Jahvillani came to mind. The link was made through a mutual friend and our energies connected through Instagram and studio sessions. The song didn't take long to record for both of us, it was just a studio vibe, had a few drinks and chat and the chemistry flowed effortlessly throughout the entire studio session,” he continued.

Maestro Don is known for several songs, including: Señorita featuring D'Yani; Ride It featuring Starface; Top Man; Moonlight; Leggo Di G; Bad Gal; and Pioneer featuring Bounty Killer. Jahvillani's others songs include Clarkes Pon Foot, Rubberband, Nuh Reason, and Smooth with Skillibeng.