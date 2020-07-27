Third World for life

STEPHEN “Cat” Coore, founding member of veteran band Third World, is elated at the Lifetime Achievement Award given to the outfit at Saturday night's finale of Reggae Sumfest.

The virtual event, which began on Friday, was aired live on television as well on several social media platforms due to restrictions aimed at curtailing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“It means a lot. It's a very special time for us when everything is down. It's really a nice high. Reggae Sumfest is really an iconic thing, and to get it from a prestigious event, we're very happy,” Coore told the Jamaica Observer.

“It shows us that we've persevered. It's 46 years we've been doing this and it's a Lifetime Achievement Award, so it means a lot to us... We're a generation now and we're passing the music to another generation, but we still deh deh [there]. We really respect that,” he continued.

Third World was one of five nominees contending for the Best Reggae Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards held at the Staples Centre in Los Angles, California, in February.

The others were: Steel Pulse ( Mass Manipulation); Julian Marley ( As I Am); Sly and Robbie and Roots Radics ( The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs Roots Radics); and Koffee ( Rapture). Koffee, however, won the coveted trophy.

In June, Third World was named Goodwill Reggae Ambassadors by the Issa Trust Foundation --- the philanthropic arm of Couples Resorts Jamaica — which has donated more than US$19 million in pharmaceuticals to hospitals islandwide.

Coore said the band his been experiencing a huge resurgence since the Damian “Junior Gong” Marley-produced More Work to Be Done was released in August last year.

“We had a great album [ More Work to be Done] with Junior Gong. That was last year coming into this year, so to get this award now, it means a lot to us. We're very happy,” said the guitarist and cellist.

Originally formed by Coore and keyboardist Michael “Ibo” Cooper in 1973, Third World and one of Jamaica's most consistently popular crossover acts among international audiences.

In addition to Coore, its current line includes AJ Brown, Richie Daley, Tony “Ruption” Williams, Maurice Gregory, Norris “Noreiga” Webb.

The band's expansive catalogue includes Now That We've Found Love, Reggae Ambassador, Try Jah Love, Forbidden Love, 96 Degree In The Shade, and Sense of Purpose.