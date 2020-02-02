Third World to salute Gregory

Stephen “Cat” Coore, founding member of Grammy-nominated outfit Third World, said the group is looking to salute Gregory Isaacs at this year's Red Rose for Gregory concert.

“It means a lot to us to be on the show. We have been friends with Gregory for many years and he has always supported us, so this is just us showing him the same support. We admire how much he inspires younger artistes,” Coore told the Jamaica Observer.

Third World and American singer Deniece Williams aree headliners for the February 15 event at Liguanea Golf Club in New Kingston. Sanchez is also billed for the gig.

Coore recounted he met Isaacs in 1976 and they had a longstanding friendship until his passing.

“We were at Empire Ballroom in London at the time looking to kickstart our career and that's where I met him for the first time and actually communicated. Since then, it was just Gregory and Third World,” he said.

Issacs and the reggae band toured North America and Europe together.

The guitarist and cellist admitted Gregory Isaacs's hit Night Nurse was his fondest.

“It's just one of those songs that you can't turn off, once you turn it on. I think because it's so popular, it has just stuck with me,” he said.

Formed in 1973, Third World current line-up includes bassist Richard Daley, drummer Tony 'Ruption' Williams, keyboardists Norris 'Noriega' Webb and Maurice Gregory, and vocalist AJ Brown.

The band has earned 11 Grammy nominations in the Best Reggae Album category, the most recent being for More Work To Be Done.

Third World's hit songs include Try Jah Love, 96 Degrees in the Shade, Reggae Ambassador and Serious Business.

Popularly known as the Cool Ruler, Gregory Issacs passed away in October 2010 at age 59. He became well known locally and internationally through his nasal-like vocals and catchy lyrics. His songs, including Night Nurse, Love Is Overdue, Rumours and Hot Stepper, continue to dominate the airwaves.

He, however, suffered from cocaine addiction throughout his career, which has led The Gregory Isaacs Foundation to select Patricia House as its yearly charity.

Last year, following the staging of Red Rose for Gregory, widow June handed over a cheque for an undisclosed amount to aid the rehabilitation centre. Patricia House helps drug and alcohol addicts reform and reintegrate into society.