This one's for mom

THREE years after withdrawing from the competition due to a family tragedy, 23-year-old Miqueal-Symone Williams was crowned Miss Universe Jamaica in a pre-recorded final on Saturday night.

Despite winning the title, Williams — who wore the sash Miss QORIHC — had one regret.

“I really wish my mother was here to see this,” she told the Jamaica Observer. “But I'm overjoyed. I'm so grateful to so many people for supporting me and believing in me. I am happy I could make them proud.”

Williams's mother was murdered in 2017, causing her to step away from the competition that year.

Selected from a field of 10, she also won the sectional prize for Best in Evening Gown. Williams felt confident going into the finals.

“Without confidence, you are twice defeated in the race of life. I expected to win because I put in the work to get here, and also because I am confident in my ability to reign as this year's Miss Universe Jamaica,” she said.

The contest, dubbed Bahia Principe Miss Universe Jamaica Beauty, Fashion & Wellness pageant, was pre-recorded at the Ocho Rios property on December 6. It saw Abigail Pinnock (Miss Bluedot Comuna) selected first runner-up, while Monique Thomas (Miss Curves) was awarded second runner-up. Pinnock and Thomas won sectional prizes, Altruism Award and Best in Swimwear, respectively.

Samantha Williams (Miss Acropolis Gaming Lounge) secured the sectional prize for Most Congenial.

The new queen, who has been a Pulse model since 2017, said the pageant was always on her bucket list.

“I've always wanted to do the Miss Universe Jamaica pageant. Ever since I saw Yendi [Phillips] in 2010. She inspired me and filled me with so much joy and pride. I feel such patriotism for my country that I've wanted to do this for a long time, it has been on my 'dream list' since I was 13 years old,” said Williams.

“[Jamaica can] expect someone who will represent our country with pride! I know that when I get on that stage or anywhere, I am not just Miqueal-Symone Williams, I am my country. I hope that when other Jamaicans see me they feel inspired by me, the same way I was inspired by Yendi,” she added.

Phillips finished first runner-up to Ximena Navarrete of Mexico that year. In 2017, Clarendon-born Davina Bennett was second runner-up.

The Miss Universe final has not yet been officially announced, but is tentatively set for the first quarter of 2021 in the United States.