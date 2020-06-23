Three aim for Billboard's apex

THE race for the number one spot on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart starts on Friday with the release of three albums.

After weeks of pre-ordering, Dons and Divas by Vybz Kartel, Upside Down by Buju Banton, and Congress Society by Xyclone will be released on June 26.

With the changes in how the Billboard Reggae Albums chart is compiled, it should be an easy race for Buju Banton. The chart is now streaming-driven and is available on Billboard.com.

Previously, the Billboard Reggae Albums chart was a sales-only table. The only sales-driven chart that is provided by sales tracker Nielsen Music is the Current Reggae Album chart. That chart is only available via subscription.

With major backing from Island Records and Roc Nation, Buju Banton's Upside Down has been showing up on several online playlists. Songs from the set are also streaming well on various streaming platforms.

Upside Down features 20 songs and it is Buju Banton's first album of new material since 2010's Grammy winning Before the Dawn. It has collaborations with singer John Legend ( Memories), Pharrell Williams, Stephen Marley and Stefflon Don.

Buju Banton has to date scored only one chart-topper on the Billboard Reggae table, 1997's Inna Heights. He also charted 10 other entries.

Vybz Kartel is yet to earn a number one title on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. Could Dons and Divas become his first? He came close four years ago when King of the Dancehall peaked at number two in 2016. It featured the gold-selling single Fever.

Vybz Kartel has, so far, charted six entries on the Billboard tally. His most recent album, To Tanesha stalled at number 87 on Billboard's Current Albums chart. It was ineligible to chart on the reggae tally because it was released under the hip hop/rap genre.

Dancehall artiste Xyclone has been building a name for himself in music circles. The Jamaican-born, Maryland-based deejay has independently charted four titles on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, including the chart-topper From the Basement to the Big Leagues.

The new Billboard Reggae Albums chart, which should reveal the winner of the number one spot, is expected to be posted on Billboard's website on Tuesday, July 7.