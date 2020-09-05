Thugsy Malone examines loyalty

Thugsy Malone has an interesting theory about loyalty. He believes that animals, especially dogs, are more loyal than people.

“Loyalty is also just a natural behaviour for dogs. Dogs are pack animals, meaning they are social creatures who prefer the company of other animals. Once they learn to trust and start to love you, nothing can come between you and your dog, that love is unconditional. But humans are different, they change like the weather, their loyalty is most times conditional,” said the artiste whose real name is Donovan Drysdale.

He crystallised these thoughts into Dogs More Loyal Than People.

The single, produced by Queste Production/DGP Enterprise, was released earlier this year. The song has captured the imagination of the dancehall public since its release, and a video to support the project was released on July 14, 2020.

Other songs that Thugsy Malone has released in recent weeks include Associate, Wild Life, and Pride Inna Foreign.

“I am steadily releasing singles until the end of the year, mi ah turn up things to the next level,” he said.

Born in Eleven Miles, Bull Bay, music has always been embedded in Thugsy Malone's DNA. He attended Donald Quarrie Comprehensive High School, then migrated to New York where he later went to Prospect Heights High School.

While attending school in New York, he fell in love with music, and he met up with Shabba Ranks while he was on tour in the US.

The dancehall legend immediately took Thugsy Malone under his wing, where he continued to hone his skill as a recording artiste. He previously released songs such as Wash Away the Pain, My Money, and Still Have Mi Life.

Thugsy Malone is currently under the management of Peter Nar.

“Right now, I am moving towards doing a video for the song ... so it can hit the Internet and cable stations,” he said.