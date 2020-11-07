Thumbs up for jerk festival

THE inaugural National Jamaican Jerk Day is being hailed as a success by its organisers.

“We are pleased at the positive response we have been getting to the concept and happy for the number of people who participated, understanding that this was the first. Our goal is to develop this concept into a major celebration in the coming years,” said Eddy Edwards, CEO of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc.

The virtual event was streamed live on VP Records' YouTube channel from the Miramar Amphitheater in South Florida, on Sunday, October 25.

Viewers — from Israel, Columbia and Canada as well as in the United States — experienced their fill of Jamaican culture, live entertainment, and jerk cuisine.

DJ Jason Panton kicked off the event, running the gamut of Jamaican hits from the legendary Toots and the Maytals Pressure Drop to Koffee's Lockdown and everything in between. Hosts Jody Ann Gray and Noah Powa kept the vibes lively with various dance moves.

Highlights of previous performances by John Holt, Barrington Levy and soca queen Alison Hinds on the South Florida stage; Chris Martin and Romain Virgo on the New York stage; and Beenie Man on the Toronto stage were shown.

Violinists Sons of Maestro also performed live from the Miramar Amphitheater while Noah Powa delivered a high-energy live set.

Actress Maxine Osbourne, who played Jamaican heroine Nanny of the Maroons, appeared throughout the presentation sharing words of wisdom.

“The struggle continues, my people … take a look around … come together, be one, my people,” she encouraged.

Viewers got a chance to see Jamaican-born, South Florida-based Hugh “Chef Irie” Sinclair creating jerk salmon and shrimp on the grill; and Chef Andre Fowles cooking jerk pork chops with caramelised mangoes using Grace Jerk Seasoning.

The livestream was the highlight of the inaugural National Jamaican Jerk Day in the United States, recognising jerk cuisine — Jamaica's indigenous way of seasoning and grilling foods. Jamaican jerk has garnered worldwide appeal and, like reggae music, is synonymous with the island.