Tilibop banks on prayer

TILIBOP believes that his latest single, Psalm, will be the balm that can help to heal a world divided by politics, racial prejudice, and social problems triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“With all that is happening in the world – with the political turmoil in the United States and the recent insurrection, and the economic problems, deaths and upheaval caused by the global pandemic – this is the perfect time for the release of Psalm. The world needs healing, it needs a balm right now. The Earth is in pain,” said the singer.

The year 2020 was one marked by great turmoil. Protests against racial prejudice and inequality took place in the USA in the wake of the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in May. Four officers involved in Floyd's arrest were sacked and charged over his death. The global tally for people testing positive for COVID-19 climbed above 93 million yesterday, with the death toll rising above 2-million mark.

In Jamaica, thousands have been laid off from their jobs while several industries at are a virtual standstill.

Tilibop feels that only a psalm can soothe the world.

“This a song where mi a show the youths dem fi wake up; we ah the root and the truth. Certain people cling to Psalms, Psalm of David etc, but I am telling the youths we can write our own psalm. We can rewrite the histories and represent for the times, especially if we know what is going on. If we know what is going on we can bring about real change and end injustice, bigotry, racism and forge a better world,” the artiste, whose real name is Marvin Amos, said.

In the Bible the Psalms are sacred songs or hymns and are used in Christian and Jewish worship.

“Psalm is a song to open up your eyes; it is a manual, a blueprint showing you how to manoeuvre and overcome, and how to empower the black mind in order to avoid the traps that the oppressors set to enslave the hearts and minds of the black man,” he said.

The single, which was released on January 9, is the second major release from Tilibop's I Am Reggae album.

“Each song is a chapter in a book. All That invoked a revolutionary spirit in a time of great turmoil, but Psalm tells a story that we can rewrite our own history, a melodic song that teaches at the same time it gives you a vibe. The song calls on Jamaicans to rise up. We are the ones people look to; we sing the songs and spark the inspiration in each generation because of the message, and the work has to continue. Rise up,” he said.

All That is the lead single of his debut 11-track album, I Am Reggae, and the song's revolutionary vibe has garnered him recognition all over the world and sparked the Free World movement.

“Whatever is your passion, that is your free world,” he mused.

Other standout songs from the album include Pirate, and Promise.

Tilibop gained an appreciation for music as a young child from St Mary. He grew up amidst the turmoil in the streets of August Town and later attended Mona High School where he began to impress his peers with his vocal skills. He migrated to the USA in 2016 where he continued to fine-tune his craft.

“I am ready now. I had to shed a lot of negative energy to get here and be one with my spirit, but the journey led me to this moment,” he said.