Tilibop gets rally boost

TILIBOP is delighted with the exposure his single All That is getting. On Sunday, it formed part of the soundtrack of a George Floyd/Black Lives Matter's peaceful rally in Brooklyn, New York.

“It was a surreal moment for me because I didn't expect the song to be played. The crowd was mostly black Americans and a mixture of island people from all over the Caribbean,” the singjay told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“The whole thing is surreal to me because when I wrote the song I didn't see a vision of that. It was just based on my experiences, and my people going through the struggle, ghetto youths being killed by the police, but now with the George Floyd protests and the Black Lives Matter movement, a lot of people have given it meaning, it ah travel, it ah take on a whole new life and narrative,” he continued.

The song was officially released on July 23, the birthday of Haile Selassie. It is on the Freeworll label.

All That is the lead single of his debut, 11-track album, I Am Reggae. Other standout songs from the album include Pirate, Psalms, and Promise.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered in a peaceful protest to show they are united in their stance against police brutality and racial prejudice. It was without incident.

“People tell me that All That gives them hope and inspiration through the pandemic, the racism, the police brutality, the degradation of the black race. It makes them feel we can overcome all that,” said Tilibop.

Protests against racial prejudice and inequality have taken place in the USA in the wake of the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in May. Four officers involved in Floyd's arrest have been sacked and charged over his death.

Black Lives Matter is a decentralised political and social movement advocating for non-violent civil disobedience in protest against incidents of police brutality and all racially motivated violence against black people.

Hailing from humble beginnings, Tilibop had an appreciation for music as a child from St Mary. He grew up amidst the turmoil in the streets of August Town and attended Mona High School where he began to impress his peers with his vocal skills.

He migrated to the United States in 2016 where he continued to hone his craft.

Other known songs from Tilibop include So Cold, Bright Day, and Neva Book Fi It featuring Beenie Man.