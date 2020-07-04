Tilibop keeps the fire buring

REGGAE singjay Tilibop believes it is vital to keep up the pressure against racism.

“Right now, change in the system and an end to racism [are] at forefront of everyone's mind, but the hardest part is to keep the conversation going,” Tilibop told the Jamaica Observer.

“We have to make sure that this isn't a couple of weeks of news and then we move on to the next thing. A lot of black youths are getting some money and attention in the pandemic, and hopefully, access to better educational and health resources. It is a sad state of affairs that it took a pandemic, and protests, for some of us to get heard. Those with the power have to stay indoors right now while the real talent a step forward; now we will see who is the sheep and who is the shepherd. Apart from that, there is no real change in the city of New York — a portion of us will have to continue to unite for real change to come in time.”

Protests against racial prejudice and inequality have taken place in the USA in the wake of the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in May. Four officers involved in Floyd's arrest have been sacked and charged over his death. There has been a cascade of reforms in recent weeks in police departments in the US, including requiring officers to intervene if they see another officer using excessive force.

“Yes, the pandemic caused some change to happen because, for the first time, you have 10 or 20 like-minded people at the same spot instead of doing something else, running to a job” he said.

Now Tilibop is promoting the lead single, All That, in Jamaica where the song has immediately caught the attention of the reggae listening public.

“The song makes people feel empowered; the words are impactful and the melody is light and airy. People tell me that the song gives them hope and inspiration through the pandemic, the racism, the police brutality, the degradation of the black race; it makes them feel we can overcome all that,” said Tilibop, whose real name is Marvin Amos.

Tilibop wrote the All That song in 2017 but pre-released the single on Jamaican radio about a month ago, and immediately got a major buzz. The song will be officially released on July 23, the birthday of HIM Haile Selassie, on the Freeworll label via all digital download platforms.

All That is the lead single of his debut 11-track album, I Am Reggae.

“I am getting a lot of love all over, from the Caribbean, Africa; the feedback has been tremendous,” said Tilibop.

Other standout songs from the album include Pirate, Psalms, and Promise.

Coming from humble beginnings, Tilibop gained an appreciation for music as a young child from St Mary. He grew up amidst the turmoil in the streets of August Town and later attended Mona High School, where he began to impress his peers with his vocal skills. He migrated to the USA in 2016 where he continued to fine-tune his craft.

“I am ready now. I had to shed a lot of negative energy to get here and be one with my spirit, but the journey led me to this moment,” he said.