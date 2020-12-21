FOR someone who has lived out of a suitcase since the late 1970s, not touring for an extended period is strange for David Hinds, lead singer and rhythm guitarist for Steel Pulse.

The Grammy-winning British band did only 14 shows this year before the novel coronavirus pandemic caused a global lockdown. Hinds said Steel Pulse had a full itinerary when their dates after March were cancelled.

“Being off the road has its pros and cons. Let me start from the cons perspective. The greatest disadvantage has been not having the ready cash in hand that was always great help to finance large, budgeted projects like the actual expenses needed in setting up tours and moreso for the monies that are needed for studio recordings and videos. In our genre of music, financing one's self is indicative of not being part of a large record label corporate machinery,” Hinds told the Jamaica Observer. “Being independent of these record labels means not having large sums of monies attributed to you as an advance that you recoup dearly. But the most important factor of all is the dwindling of the reserves, which is monies generally put aside and budgeted for the periods of time when we are actually not on the road. We are not exactly working from 9 'til 5 like the rest of the world. In the reggae genre of music, ready cash plays more a major role than cheques coming in periodically from record sales.”

Hinds added that because reggae lags behind pop music in terms of sales, and most acts earn from shows, it makes things even more challenging.

“You can understand that the sale of reggae music collectively has a far less impact on the industry in comparison to other forms of popular music. The industry throughout the years has never exactly been kind to us, to enable us to sit back in totality, enjoying royalties that come in solely from record sales. Sales are not high. So I can imagine that 95 per cent of the reggae acts in Jamaica are in a similar predicament; hurting,” he said.

The 64-year-old Hinds and keyboardist/vocalist Selwyn Brown are the original members in Steel Pulse which formed in the Handsworth area of Birmingham in 1975.

Their first tour was in 1978 supporting Bob Marley who was in Europe promoting his Kaya album. Songs from albums like Handsworth Revolution, True Democracy and the Grammy-winning Babylon the Bandit have earned Steel Pulse a loyal following in Europe and North America.

Hinds, whose parents are Jamaican, says the band plays over 100 shows annually, which takes up over 300 days of the year. Being off the road, he points out, does have benefits.

“The pro side in all this has made me more readily available for family commitments. My children are happy to have me home. This has also allowed me to catch up on business that would have deemed impossible to do while touring,” Hinds explained. “All the hobbies that I had limited time to do is now done at my leisure. I paint, I read excessively, I watch the occasional movies, DIY [do it yourself], and most important of all, monitor my health the best way I can.”