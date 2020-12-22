TK gets into Christmas spirit

Singer TK gets into the Christmas spirit with the release of a cover of the Nat King Cole classic The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You) .

“My team thought that it would be great to be a part of the Christmas festivities by recording a cover of The Christmas Song and so far, the reception has been really good,” TK told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by EGF Media the song was released digitally earlier this month.

TK remembers Christmas as a child growing up in the Seaview Gardens community in Kingston.

“Going to church and attending the various Christmas treats that were being held in the community, those are my fondest memories of Christmas time as a child,” she said.

TK (given name Tyeka Hayles) released My Life a few months ago.

“Life itself has been the inspiration for my music. I am living it and enjoying it, no matter how hard it gets,” she explained. “The song's inspiration is based off a personal experience. Some persons that I associated with didn't understand me and they wanted to change me into someone that I was not, so I had to part ways with them and live my life — no matter the circumstances,” TK said.

TK grew up singing in the church, where she learnt early how to flex her vocal muscles. Due to limited opportunities, the church became the outlet where she could express herself.

“I attended the Seaview Gardens New Testament Church where I sang on the choir. I wanted to get my voice heard and my passion grew into a phenomenal love for the arts,” she shared.

Later, she performed briefly with Jamaica Musical Theatre Company. TK is now signed to the New York-based EGF Media imprint. She is currently working on an EP.