To mama with love
When Alton Willis emigrated to Canada in 1991, he already had aspirations of becoming an artiste, having performed on sound systems in east Kingston where he grew up.
He has enjoyed a stable life in his adopted country and for that, he thanks his mother Olga Mouiha whom he salutes on his latest song Mama.
“My mom always showed me the right way in life and how to be respectful to others. As a strong woman she brought me and my siblings, niece and nephews to Canada,” he said. “She always made me believe in myself as an artiste and always told me to follow my dreams and inspired me to do my thing.”
Co-produced by Saturn Entertainment, Lion Man Promotion and GK Production, Mama was released in late July.
Willis said the concept for Mama came to him through a flashback, and things fell into place quickly afterward.
The Ottawa-based Willis has never been far from music. At age 13, he was working on the Atomic Bomb 'sound' in east Kingston.
He has established himself in that city's reggae scene, recording a number of songs and one album, Elegant Woman.
Moving to Canada, he said, has improved his life as an artiste and person.
“It changed my life, showing me music is not a fame thing. It's a gift from the feel that I get from real fans that make me want to sing. Canada has many opportunities to help artistes like me, if you know the steps that you are reqired to take,” he explained.
— Howard Campbell
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy