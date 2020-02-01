To The Foundation

Show promoter and broadcaster Michael Barnett says given growing ignorance among Jamaican youth about 'foundation' reggae artistes, their music should be taught in schools.

Barnett made this observation in reference to Dennis Brown's 63rd birthday which is celebrated today. Brown died in July 1999 at age 42.

“The music of Dennis and other greats like him was always educational, uplifting while being entertaining...whether it be love songs or songs of culture. The music of Dennis Brown and other reggae icons should be played, not only on Jamaican radio, but should be played and taught in schools and this would definitely help our music to keep the course that was created by our singing forefathers,” he said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Barnett, who knew Brown for over 20 years, promoted many shows with the singer as headliner. He echoes the thoughts of Steel Pulse singer/songwriter David Hinds, who in December called for reggae to be part of the Jamaican school curriculum.

Last year, in a series of interviews with students at The University of the West Indies, most admitted their knowledge of Dennis Brown was limited. The interviews were done by the Observer to mark 20 years since the singer's death.

There is no doubt in Barnett's mind about Brown's place in the annals of Jamaican music.

“Dennis rates very highly in my corner of the world — matter-of-fact, number one. If Bob Marley can identify Dennis Brown as his favourite singer, then what more endorsement does he need,” he said.

Host of the Kool Vintage Vibes on Kool 97 FM, Barnett says he first met a 16-year-old Brown in 1973 at producer Derrick Harriott's record store in Kingston. They first worked together on what became the popular Inseparable concerts in 1988 at Oceana Hotel.

Brown was also a regular on Heineken Startime, another popular live show Barnett promoted during the 1990s. He last saw the singer in April 1999.

“I saw and spoke with Dennis after he had returned from a tour to Brazil. He had come to my office to collect a deposit for a show I had booked him for called Bustin' Loose with Buster Rhymes and others,” Barnett recalled. “We spoke for about one hour and I noticed he had a massive towel wrapped around his neck. I questioned him as to what was wrong. He told me he had caught the flu in Brazil and was trying to get rid of it. I begged him and his brother Leroy to ensure that they take very good care of him because we couldn't afford for him to get sick at this time.”