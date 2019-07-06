Today is Satdehh
Selector DJ Mac will, this evening, unleash his musical magic at the second staging of 'Satdehh', a dancehall experience scheduled for Big Wall on West Kings House Road in Kingston.
Wearing the hat of event promoter, DJ Mac has assembled an all-star cast of selectors to provide the evening's musical delight. They include DJ Antsman, Chromatic Live, Bishop Escobar, and Kashmatic.
“The concept behind the event, I'd say, is the bringing of a dancehall-themed experience into an 'uptown space, as some people would say,” DJ Mac told the Jamaica Observer.
He shared what patrons can expect tonight.
“High energy, as always. Ravers team will host the event, and we may even have a special guest artiste appearance,” he said.
Satdehh was first held in the summer of 2018 at the same location. It is held twice annually.
DJ Mac (given name Jason McDowell) explained the event's growth since its first staging.
“We have had to expand our venue to accommodate our patrons as the number of patrons, grew from about 1000 to almost close to 2000 people within the six-month period that the event was first held,” he said.
Satdehh, according to the 19-year-old promoter, targets a demographic from 17 to 23, as well as college students and professionals.
DJ Mac is a graduate of the SunCity High School Disc Jock Competition. A former student of Jamaica College, he has been a professional selector since 2018. Among the events where he has showcased his skills are Sandz and Pan Di Plaza, among others.
