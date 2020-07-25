Tomás Doncker goes global

ON his new album, Power of the Trinity… A Slight Return , singer Tomás Doncker introduces a new sound which he dubs global soul.

“This is the third and final instalment of the Power Of The Trinity series (the first two being the original album, and the theatrical presentation at NYC SummerStage), and I came up with the title to give the project a certain level of rock & roll edge. We absolutely did not want it to be perceived as just another world music album. It is its own thing. It is a global soul,” he explains.

The project is self-produced on True Groove Records imprint and will be released today. It will be available on all digital platforms.

“I have been influenced by music my whole life, from Desmond Dekker to Bob Marley to Mighty Diamonds and Steel Pulse. My brother Josh David Barrett is lead singer of the Wailers. I have a spiritual connection to Jamaica,” said Doncker, whose father hails from Curacao.

Power of the Trinity… A Slight Return is the kick-off of the label's 10th anniversary celebrations.

Doncker first came to prominence as a guitarist, and was a key player in New York in the early 1980s.

A producer, he is the founder and CEO of NYC's Black-owned independent record label, True Groove Records.