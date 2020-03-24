Tommy Lee's daughter shot
Tommy Lee Sparta's manager, Nicole Taban, says the entertainer is hoping for a speedy recovery for his six-year-old daughter, who was shot in Flanker, St James, Sunday evening .
“This is naturally a very difficult time for him and his family. He is praying for her quick recovery and is spending all his time with his friends and family,” Taban told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.
According to reports from the Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, three men: Martino Kellier also known as Tino; a person identified as Bobo; and an unidentified individual had an altercation Sunday afternoon around 5:00 pm.
The argument resulted in gunfire that led to the shooting of a nine-year-old boy and six-year-old girl. The boy died, while the girl is hospitalised in stable condition.
Detectives attached to the St James police are asking for the identified men to turn themselves in.
The car belonging to the murder suspects is in police custody.
While speaking with the Jamaica Observer, Taban confirmed that the child is in good spirits.
“At this time, she is in stable condition and is doing pretty well,” she said.
Taban was, however, unable to confirm the extent of her injury.
“I have not received the details of her injury or when she will be officially released yet, but as soon as I do this information will be available for the press,” she said.
Tommy Lee Sparta's given name is Leroy Russell. He hails from Flanker, the gritty St James community long plagued by crime and violence.
His popular songs include Under Vibes, Spartan Soldier, Rich Badness, Psycho and Spartan Angel.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy