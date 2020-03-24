Tommy Lee's daughter shot

Tommy Lee Sparta's manager, Nicole Taban, says the entertainer is hoping for a speedy recovery for his six-year-old daughter, who was shot in Flanker, St James, Sunday evening .

“This is naturally a very difficult time for him and his family. He is praying for her quick recovery and is spending all his time with his friends and family,” Taban told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

According to reports from the Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, three men: Martino Kellier also known as Tino; a person identified as Bobo; and an unidentified individual had an altercation Sunday afternoon around 5:00 pm.

The argument resulted in gunfire that led to the shooting of a nine-year-old boy and six-year-old girl. The boy died, while the girl is hospitalised in stable condition.

Detectives attached to the St James police are asking for the identified men to turn themselves in.

The car belonging to the murder suspects is in police custody.

While speaking with the Jamaica Observer, Taban confirmed that the child is in good spirits.

“At this time, she is in stable condition and is doing pretty well,” she said.

Taban was, however, unable to confirm the extent of her injury.

“I have not received the details of her injury or when she will be officially released yet, but as soon as I do this information will be available for the press,” she said.

Tommy Lee Sparta's given name is Leroy Russell. He hails from Flanker, the gritty St James community long plagued by crime and violence.

His popular songs include Under Vibes, Spartan Soldier, Rich Badness, Psycho and Spartan Angel.