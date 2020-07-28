Tommy Lee to know fate on Thursday
TOMMY Lee Sparta will have to wait until Thursday to find out if he'll be released from the Freeport Police Station in St James.
The dancehall deejay has been detained since July 7 under the current state of public emergency (SOE) in that parish. Under the SOE, he can be held for 90 days without being charged.
"I expect the tribunal to be very deliberate in its deliberation because he was questioned, as they [the police] said they wanted him for questioning. He was questioned five times and the deputy superintendent [of Police] said: 'We have no further interest in him and he should be released'; and that was last Friday," Ernest "Ernie" Smith, the deejay's attorney, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.
Smith said he had filed an habeas corpus on behalf of his client. A habeas corpus is a recourse in law through which a person can report an unlawful detention and request that prisoner be brought to court to determine whether or not the detention is lawful.
The attorney-at-law said his client is "distraught" at the way he's been treated by the lawmen.
Tommy Lee Sparta was asked to report to the Freeport Police Station to answer questions about the upsurge in violence in the Flanker community of St James. He was given a deadline of midday on July 7.
Tommy Lee Sparta's given name is Leroy Russell. He hails from Flanker in St James, which has been long plagued by crime and violence.
His popular songs include Spartan Soldier, Spartan Angel, Psycho and Rich Badness.
—Brian Bonitto
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy